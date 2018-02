× Man walking on I-15 killed after being hit by car near Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah – A man who was walking on Interstate 15 near Kaysville has died after he was hit by a car.

The Utah Highway Patrol said a woman driving southbound hit the man as he was trying to cross the interstate at about 10:30 p.m.

Troopers said the driver showed no signs of impairment.

They said the man was wearing dark clothing.

Officials are investigating why the man was walking on the interstate.