Herriman family rattled after suspects burglarize home as they slept inside

HERMAN - After her car keys and garage door opener were stolen, a Herriman mother says she’ll have a tough time sleeping because she’s worried the thieves may come back.

“My husband has his shotgun waiting to go,” said Sarah Buck.

Buck said the problem started when they forgot to shut the garage door Tuesday night. Two thieves opened her car doors and found her keys where she last left them. They then used those keys to open her front door.

“It’s the most unnerving thing,” she added. “It just feel violating to know someone has been in my home.”

The two thieves quickly made their way to the kitchen, where two laptops were sitting out. They stole those and the credit cards out of Buck’s purse. They later racked up charges at a nearby Walmart at 3 a.m.

The family was sleeping upstairs as the burglary occurred.

Unified Police say thieves are targeting cars and open garage doors near the Mountain View Corridor because it’s easy to get away quickly.

The Bucks say they plan on changing the locks, getting a home security system, and getting a new garage door opener, but it will take another day before they can get all of it done.

“We’re extremely nervous,” Buck said of her and her husband. “Both of us have said we are not going to sleep tonight.”