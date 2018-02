Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Easter is around the corner and Kid-to-Kid has you covered when it comes to dressing the entire family. They have sizes starting at newborn all the way up to size 14. Sandy, the owner of the Layton location, takes us on a tour of the store and shows us how to find great deals on everything from swimwear to cribs! Go to kidtokid.com for more information.

Locations:

Sandy

South Jordan

Holladay

West Valley

Salt Lake City

American Fork

Lindon

Layton

Ogden

St. George