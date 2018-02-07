× Family, pets escape West Valley house fire; home is total loss

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A family’s home is a total loss after firefighters had to come to the house twice overnight.

Officials said the first call was for a kitchen fire at a home near 4100 Spring Glen St. at about 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters found what they thought was a small fire near the microwave.

When crews were leaving, the fire rekindled after traveling up the cabinets and into the attic.

Fire crews said the home’s recent remodel made fighting the fire difficult.

“It just kept running so we cut through one section and then we’d have smoke coming out of another section of the roof,” West Valley City Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Fox said. “There were three or four areas of the roof that actually caught fire. It was tough to chase it down.”

Four adults and three pets all escaped the fire unharmed.

The Red Cross is helping the family find a place to stay after losing their home.

Investigators said the fire caused at least $100,000 in damages.