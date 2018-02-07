Driver wanted after clipping officer with car in West Valley City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - West Valley City Police are looking for the driver that clipped an officer as it drove away in West Valley City.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. as officers responded to calls of a suspicious circumstance near an apartment complex off of Decker Lake Dr.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver sped off, clipping the officer with a side mirror.

Police tracked down the car near Redwood Rd. and Parkway Blvd. but only found the passenger along with drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Officials have not said what charges the suspects may face.

The officer clipped was not seriously injured.