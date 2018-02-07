× Boy, 2, injured by vehicle outside Herriman pre-school

HERRIMAN, Utah — A two-year-old boy suffered injuries when he was hit by a vehicle in Herriman Wednesday morning.

According to Unified Police, it happened at a pre-school near 4600 W Box Meadow Circle. A tweet from UPD said the driver is a 36-year-old man who came to pick up his child from the pre-school.

“After he had put his child in his car a 2 year old boy who had been on the front porch walked to the front of this car and was struck by it as it began to move forward,” the tweet said.

According to UPD, the boy suffered abrasions to his arms. He was taken by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital over concerns that he may have been under the car’s tire at some point.

Other information on the victim’s condition was not immediately available.