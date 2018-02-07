× Child flown to hospital in serious condition after crash on Mountain View Corridor

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A 9-year-old child was flown to a hospital in serious condition Wednesday night after a crash on Mountain View Corridor.

According to the Unified Police Department, the crash occurred at 14115 South Mountain View Corridor and involved a Honda Civic and a Ford Expedition.

A child in the Expedition suffered serious injuries and was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Police say the 9-year-old was flown from the scene as a precaution and the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police first tweeted about the crash at 8:23 p.m.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.