What’s Going Around: Chronic health conditions at school

Health needs of school children are extensive and increasing in number. School nurses are spread very thin here in the state of Utah.

On average, there is one school nurse for every 4,500 students and unfortunately, illnesses are extremely common in the school setting.

Healthy children learn much better as opposed to when a child is feeling ill. If a child has not had breakfast, if they didn't get a good nights rest, or if there's a much larger problem at hand, they're going to have a more difficult time learning. There is a very strong mind/body connection, especially in children.

Health-related problems that occur in children at school are vision problems, hearing problems, illnesses, asthma, anaphylaxis, diabetes, seizures, heart conditions, or mental health conditions.

The school nurse is an extremely important member of the school team. They are necessary to optimize a child's school experience. Last year alone in Utah, 27 student lives were saved through the administration of epinephrine at school.

School nurses also return more students to class because unlicensed staff sends more students home because they don't have the specialized training and assessment skills that a registered nurse does. Alongside that, when there is a school nurse, the teacher and the rest of the students are less distracted. one school nurse saves each school in lost productivity costs.