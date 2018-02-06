This new restaurant is raising the bar for dining in Utah County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Block Restaurant is a brand-new restaurant that opened up its doors in Provo.

They are a fine dining, farm-to-table style restaurant that strives to create an environment that invites the community to actually sit down and enjoy their food.

Dishes made at Block Restaurant are created by head chef Adam Cold and use only sustainable, locally sourced ingredients built from lasting relationships with local farmers, purveyors, and artisans.

Some of their menu items include an extravagant and locally sourced charcuterie board, a Popcorn Pana Cotta, and a S'mores Board.

This is definitely a restaurant to be added to your "To Try" list.

For more information, visit www.blockrestaurantgroup.com