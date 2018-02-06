Staggering totals released of Op. Rio Grande drug busts
SALT LAKE CITY – The total number of drugs seized as a result of Operation Rio Grande was released Tuesday, shortly after a progress update was given on its’ six month anniversary.
Operation Rio Grande is a three-phase plan that launched in Aug. of 2017 to combat homelessness and crime throughout Salt Lake City’s downtown Rio Grande Neighborhood. The operation was a joint effort from multiple state agencies, to clean the area, and give drug addicts and homeless individuals access to help and recovery.
The Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Operation Rio Grande Task Force and the DPS Criminal Interdiction team compiled the list, which highlights every drug that was seized during the first six months of the operation.
Here is a list of the amount of drugs taken by DPS agents:
Operation Rio Grand Task Force Seizures
Spice: 75 jars (10 ounces)
Cocaine: 1.6 pounds
Methamphetamine: 17.1 pounds
Heroin: 1.5 pounds
Marijuana: 3 pounds
Mushrooms: 2 ounces
MDMA: 1 ounce
Stolen Vehicles: 20 Vehicles
Firearms: 12 Firearms
Warrants Served > $1,000,000.00
Drug Dealers Arrested: 75 Persons
Interdiction related seizures with SL Valley nexus
Cocaine 13.5 pounds
Methamphetamine 5.2 pounds
Heroin 15.5 pounds
Marijuana 32 pounds
Firearms 2 Firearms
Currency $185,851.00
Other Total Seizures 19
TOTALS
Cocaine: 15 pounds
Methamphetamine: 22.3 pounds
Heroin: 17 pounds
Marijuana: 35 pounds
Spice: 10 ounces
Mushrooms: 2 ounces
MDMA: 1 ounce
Ecstasy Pills: 93 Pills
Firearms: 14 Firearms
Stolen Vehicles: 20 Vehicles
Drug Dealers: 75 Persons
Trafficking Seizures: 19 Seizures