× Provo Police ask for help identifying car burglary suspect

PROVO, Utah – Recognize this person? Provo Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into cars.

Officers said the alleged crime happened over the last 72 hours.

In the video, the suspect breaks into a parked car and starts going through the glovebox.

Provo Police said they would like to hear from anyone who may have information at (801) 852-6210.

CAR BURGLAR caught on camera! Taken in last 72 hrs. Provo victims. If you know this person, contact Officer Semo @ Provo PD. pic.twitter.com/RFjqCvOPuj — Provo Police (@ProvoPolice) February 6, 2018