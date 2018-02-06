× Pet owners would face punishment for not providing animals with shelter under proposed law

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The scorching desert sun and freezing winter nights are no place for furry loved ones to be left alone.

Pet owners would be subject to animal cruelty violations if they fail to provide their animals with access to appropriate shelter under a bill introduced in the Utah legislature this year, the St. George News reported.

“We really don’t describe what we mean by adequate shelter in the current law,” Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, told the St. George News.

Davis is the sponsor of the bill, Animal Welfare Amendments, designated as SB 91 in the 2018 Legislature.

In addition to clarifying what an appropriate shelter looks like, the bill would also make it a crime to leave an animal tethered or unattended in a manner that prevents the animal from reaching shelter.

