Missing SLC VP of economic development found

SALT LAKE CITY – A man who was reported missing by his family last week has been found safe, according to his employer.

Keith Morey is the Vice President of Business and Development at the Economic Development Corporation of Utah (EDC).

“We are happy to learn that Keith Morey has returned home safely,” the EDC wrote in a Facebook post. “We know he and his family have been through a very difficult time and we are giving them their privacy at this time.”

Lt. Matt Pennington of the South Jordan Police Department said Morey was reported missing on Friday. He said that Morey had contacted his wife on Thursday, and said he had “stuff to figure out.”