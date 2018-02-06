How this lingerie company is empowering women in beauty and business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emily Smith and Emily Kelly were two girls who met by chance but shared the same dream.

Not soon after, the two BYU alums started up their company Mentionables.

Mentionables is a model-free beautiful lingerie company. The purpose of not having models is to eliminate the intimidation that women feel shopping for lingerie.

Buying lingerie can be hard for women. It's not uncommon that when shopping for lingerie, a woman constantly compares herself to the gorgeous models that line photos in the store or website page. Mentionables strives to eliminate that pressure and give that power back to the woman.

Not only do they produce beautiful lingerie, Emily and Emily created a business by women, for women. As part of the female entrepreneur community in Utah, they are making great strides for business women and women in general.

To shop or for more information, visit http://www.shopmentionables.com