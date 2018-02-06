× Shelter-in-place lifted at Granite Park Jr. High after police search for suspect

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah – The Granite School District said the shelter-in-place protocol has been lifted at Granite Park Jr. High after police activity in the area.

District officials said police were searching for a suspect near the school at 3031 S. 200 E.

Officials have not said what the person is suspected of doing.

The school said there was no direct threat to students.

Classes continued as normal.

UPDATE: Protocol at Granite Park Jr High has been lifted by police. School is proceeding as normal. — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) February 6, 2018

Patron Message: Granite Park Jr. High has been placed on a Shelter in Place protocol by police as they attempt to locate a suspect in the area. No direct threat to students. Protocol is strictly precautionary to ensure student safety. School is proceeding as normal inside. pic.twitter.com/mezglqvPxN — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) February 6, 2018