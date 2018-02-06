Shelter-in-place lifted at Granite Park Jr. High after police search for suspect
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah – The Granite School District said the shelter-in-place protocol has been lifted at Granite Park Jr. High after police activity in the area.
District officials said police were searching for a suspect near the school at 3031 S. 200 E.
Officials have not said what the person is suspected of doing.
The school said there was no direct threat to students.
Classes continued as normal.
40.704808 -111.884489