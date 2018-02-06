Family speaks out after teen falls to his death in Murray

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Suzy Woods can't fathom why Keltin Ouellette, 17, risked his life on the roof of a Murray business Monday night. She's engaged to his father, Phil.

"His dad’s hanging in there but he just doesn’t understand why either. That was his youngest child and he’s heartbroken," said Woods.

Police say Ouellette and his teenage friends, a 14-year-old and 18-year-old, were trespassing when they climbed on the roof just after 9:00 p.m. Monday night.

Woods said Ouellette was a risk-taker.

"We did know that Keltin did things like that. He used to do back flips and front flips when he was at the skate park," said Woods.

However, he was also a kind-hearted young man who'd recently taken on the role of dad, for his girlfriend's infant son.

"We’re glad that he found somebody who he could actually help," said Woods.

Woods hopes other kids will learn from her stepson's mistake.

"There’s fences up for a reason and signs. I just wish kids would realize that. We don’t tell our kids not to do something just because we feel like being mean," said Woods.

However, it doesn't make it any easier to cope with the loss of someone so young.

"I wish I would’ve had more time with him. I know his dad does. His whole family for that matter," said Woods.

She's urging other families to cherish every moment.

"Tell your family you love them every chance you get because it ends so quick," said Woods.

To help the family pay for funeral expenses, you can donate here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/950766141748156/