Barn owl in serious condition after found in furnace; recovering in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah – A female barn owl is in serious condition at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah.

Wildlife workers say she was found in industrial furnace ducting covered in soot.

They say acid from that soot got into her eyes and she is now too weak to stand.

Wildlife officials say you can help keep these animal safes by ensuring your home secured.

Covering your vents and chimneys will save you money on damage in the long run as well.

