× Attacking cousin with drill lands Davis County man behind bars

LAYTON, Utah – Officers arrested a Davis County man after he allegedly attacked a man with a drill in Layton.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Christopher J. Gallegos tried to assault his cousin with the power tool on Feb. 1.

Authorities said Gallegos and his cousin arrived at the same time to his cousin’s Layton home.

Gallegos blocked in his cousin’s vehicle, got out of the car with a drill and confronted his cousin, documents state.

Officers said Gallegos drilled holes in his cousin’s back tires and then smashed out the driver’s side window to try to assault his cousin with the drill.

According to officers, Gallegos said the altercation started over the pair trying to rent the same home.

Gallegos was booked on a $5,000 bond for aggravated assault and criminal mischief.