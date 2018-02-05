× Woman accused of stealing $1,000 of makeup from Park City store

PARK CITY, Utah – Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing $1,000 worth of makeup.

Officers said the woman was caught on security camera taking makeup and lipstick samples from Cake Boutique on Main St. in Park City Jan. 19.

Authorities said the woman is about 5-feet-2-inches tall with white and brown hair.

Investigators said she may have worn a brown coat with a fur hood.

Police said they would like to speak to anyone who may have information at (435) 615-5847.