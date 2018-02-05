WATCH: FBI releases new video of suspects sought in ATM robberies

SALT LAKE CITY – The FBI is seeking information on a series of ATM robberies, and released new video in hopes that the individuals will be identified.

According to a release made by the Bureau, unknown male suspects attempted to gain access to three ATM’s, two in West Jordan and one in Salt Lake City. In each occurrence, the FBI said the suspects attempted to leak propane into the ATM’s to blow them up.

The first two instances happened on Jan. 7, at 5:00 a.m. and 11:07 p.m. The third attempt happened on Jan. 19.

During the Jan. 19 incident, the FBI stated the suspects drove a red 2003 to 2008 Toyota Corolla, with faded paint and after-market rims.

Anyone with information concerning these unknown suspects was urged to call their local FBI office, or nearest American Embassy or Consulate.