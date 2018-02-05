× Two in police custody in connection with stolen car

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Officers arrested two people on Monday morning in connection with a stolen car.

Lt. Amy Mauer with West Valley City Police says one of their officers looked up the license plate number to the car while on patrol near 3100 S. 3200 W.

Police say that car came up as stolen in their system, so the officer followed it to a home near 3200 S. Beaver Street around 1:15 a.m.

Police say two people jumped out of the stolen car and ran from officers.

Police set up a containment area and used K-9 officers to track down the two suspects.

After about 10 minutes, officers found both of the suspects, one of which was in a nearby park.

Police used a K-9 to take one suspect into custody. That suspect had to be treated for bite wounds.