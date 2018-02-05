Tips for throwing a Valentine’s Day party on a budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chelsey Curtis from Housewife 2 Hostess shared some tips for throwing a successful Valentine's Day party!

-Mix it up

-What themes are your family members loving? Use that as inspiration.

-Save money by using things you ALREADY have on hand first.

-Shop early to get the best picks for the holiday decor.

-Use a mixture of pieces that come from the different places. She used the Dollar Store, Target, Walmart, Amazon and Hobby Lobby.

-Have fun with it, it's all about the details!

For more tips from Chelsey go here.