Tickets to musical HAMILTON in SLC on sale Friday

SALT LAKE CITY – Fans of both musicals and Alexander Hamilton will rejoice. One of Broadway’s hottest shows is heading to Salt Lake City.

Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles announced Monday that tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Feb. 9 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets will be available for performances that will take place in Salt Lake City from April 11 through May 6.

Ticket prices range from $75 to $165, and there is a limit of four tickets per household. There will also be a drawing of forty seats for all performances, which will be offered closer to the engagement at cheaper prices.

Tickets will be available at arttix.artsaltlake.org and the Eccles Theater Box Office. For Hamilton Ticketing Tips and Frequently Asked Questions, patrons can visit www.Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com.