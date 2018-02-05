Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To encourage safer driving on our roads, Zero Fatalities created a campaign called, 'Join the Resistance.' This campaign aims at empowering and uniting Utahns to eliminate distraction behind the wheel. Resist the urge to drive distracted and help others do the same. Join the Resistance at ZeroFatalities.com where you can take the pledge and earn rewards. Visit ZeroFatalities.com to learn how you can Join the Resistance and help save lives on our roads.

Go here to sign up and see the rewards that you can earn!