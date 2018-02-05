× ‘Frasier’ star John Mahoney dies at 77

Beloved “Frasier” star John Mahoney died Sunday, TMZ reported. He was 77.

Mahoney was best known for his role as Martin Crane. He played the role of Frasier and Niles’ father for 11 seasons. Mahoney was nominated for an Emmy twice for the role. He won a SAG award for his role on the show.

He also had roles in “Flipped,” “Barton Fink,” “Say Anything” and “Hot in Cleveland,” among others. Mahoney worked in film and television for more than three decades.

Frasier casting director Jeff Greenberg mourned Mahoney’s loss on Twitter.

“I’ve not known a kinder man nor more brilliant actor,” Greenberg said. “We were all blessed to have spent 11 glorious years together.”

Mahoney also worked in theater. He was awarded a Tony award in 1986 for ‘Best Featured Actor in a Play’ for his role in “The House of Blue Leaves.”

He died while in hospice care in Chicago.