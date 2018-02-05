× One person dead after fall through roof at Murray business

MURRAY, Utah – Police confirmed Monday night that an individual died, after a fall at a Murray business.

The incident occurred after three people were walking on the roof of a building. Police told Fox 13 that one fell through the roof, and died.

The location of the accident is private property, owned by Wagstaff Crane Services.

The incident occurred at 4343 S Commerce Dr (300 W) in Murray, dispatch said.

The age and gender of the individual was not known at the time of this report. It was also not known if the individuals were trespassing on the premises, or if they were authorized to be there.

