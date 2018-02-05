Cottonwood Heights Police Department seeks fraud suspects

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – Police are seeking two individuals who are wanted for a fraud that occurred at a local Smiths store.

According to the Cottonwood Heights Police Department, the individuals are wanted for questioning, “regarding some fraud that occurred at the Smiths on Bengal Blvd.”

Police released four still images of the suspects Monday afternoon. One suspect appears to be a male, wearing blue pants, a black hooded jacket and a red hat. The second suspect appears to be a female, wearing a black shirt with a black sweater or sweatshirt over it. She has long black hair.

Anyone with identifying information about these two suspects is asked to contact Detective TJ Harper with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department at 801-944-7041.

Pictures of the two suspects can be seen below: