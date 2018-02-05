× Burglar steals thousands of dollars in tools in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police in St. George are looking for the suspect who stole thousands of dollars in tools from a construction site Sunday morning, St. George News reports.

Employees arrived at the construction site, at 3950 S River Rd. at 7 a.m. Sunday, and they found a lock on the front fence had been cut off, the report said.

Police said there had been break-ins at several construction trailers at the site, and three different construction companies had tools stolen from them.

