Brickyard Harmons evacuated after gas leak

SALT LAKE CITY – The Brickyard Harmons location was evacuated Monday afternoon, after a gas leak was reported.

According to the Salt lake City Fire Department, no injuries were reported as a result of the gas leak.

The fire department said that the Harmons, which is at 1300 E and 3270 South, would be evacuated for a short time.

No information was available on what caused the gas leak.

Natural gas leak and evacuation at the Harmon’s on 1300S and 3270S. No injuries reported. Leak is contained to the store. Harmon’s will be evacuated for a short time. pic.twitter.com/iGnB5NPp1v — SLC Fire Department (@slcfire) February 6, 2018

