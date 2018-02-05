Brickyard Harmons evacuated after gas leak

SALT LAKE CITY – The Brickyard Harmons location was evacuated Monday afternoon, after a gas leak was reported.

According to the Salt lake City Fire Department, no injuries were reported as a result of the gas leak.

The fire department said that the Harmons, which is at 1300 E and 3270 South, would be evacuated for a short time.

No information was available on what caused the gas leak.

