Search and rescue responds after woman falls 30 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Search and rescue crews are responding to Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday afternoon after a woman fell an estimated 30 feet.

Taylor Sandstrom with Unified Fire Authority says the call came in around 3:30 p.m. after a woman fell about 30 feet.

The full extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown at this time, and search and rescue crews are working to reach the woman.

