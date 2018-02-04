3 Questions with Bob Evans: Mary Beckerle on fighting cancer at the Huntsman Cancer Institute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Mary Beckerle leads an army of scientists, researchers, doctors and staff in the war against cancer.

Sunday marks World Cancer Day, and now there are more people surviving cancer than ever before.

Still, one person in the US dies of cancer every minute of every day.

Jon Huntsman Sr. was passionate about stopping this killer, and so is doctor Mary Beckerle, who is the CEO and Director of the cancer institute that bears Huntsman’s name.

Beckerle joined Bob Evans recently to answer 3 Questions:

Is it possible to quantify how many lives have been saved because of the work underway at the Huntsman Cancer Institute since 1999. There are more than 200 different diseases that fit into the group of cancer. Which of those cancers are you closest to finding a cure for, and which are still vexing you? Last year you were fired and then re-hired amid a blow up between the Huntsman Cancer Institute and the University of Utah: How much of a distraction was that episode from the mission of the institute, and what did you learn from it?

The full interview with Beckerle is embedded below: