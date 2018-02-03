× Ski resort owner and businessman Ian Cumming has died

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah officials are mourning the death of businessman and Utah ski resort icon Ian Cumming.

Cumming died Friday morning in Jackson, Wyoming, Snowbird Ski Resort General Manager Dave Fields told Fox 13. Fields says Cumming was surrounded by his family.

Cumming sold majority interest in the Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort in May of 2014. He also was a co-founder of Powdr Corp., which bought the Park City Ski Area in 1994.

Local politicians and business figureheads have given statements about the legacy of a man they call generous and supportive.

Gov. Gary Herbert said Cumming was a powerful contributor to the Utah spirit and community.

I was saddened to learn late last night that we have lost Ian Cumming, a powerful contributor to the Utah spirit and our community. Ian had extraordinary business acumen and drive that allowed him to turn around dozens of ailing businesses. In his impressive but quiet way, he left an indelible mark on the outdoor recreation industry. He played an important role in bringing the Olympics to Utah and he was a generous supporter of the causes he believed in. Although we didn’t see eye-to-eye on every issue, I was always impressed by Ian’s generosity to what he thought was in the best interest of Utah, his native state. I express my deepest condolences to the Cumming family as they mourn Ian’s passing.

Dean Patricia Morton the University of Utah College of Nursing said Cumming and his wife have been generous benefactors of the college for many years.

“I was deeply saddened to read of Ian Cumming’s passing. Ian and Annette Poulson Cumming have been kind and generous benefactors of the College of Nursing over many years,” said Dean Patricia Morton of the University of Utah College of Nursing. “His deep love for Annette is most evident in his initiative to name the college’s newly renovated building after her at a grand reopening in 2010. He will be sorely missed by the College of Nursing family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Annette and the Cumming children and grandchildren at this difficult time.”

University of Utah president Ruth V. Watkins tweeted: “More sad news. Ian Cumming, who gave generously to support many programs across our campus, passed away today.”

Cumming also was a big part of the 2002 Winter Olympics said Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams. Mayor Mcadams tweeted his condolences: