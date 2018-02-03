× Man arrested in Ogden after arranging to meet teen boy for sex

OGDEN, Utah — A Utah man was arrested Tuesday after police say he arranged to meet someone he thought was a teenage boy to engage in sexual activity.

According to a statement of probable cause, 55-year-old John Robert Warren faces one count of enticing a minor, which is a second-degree felony.

The document states Warren was communicating with someone online on January 30 and that he thought he was talking to a 13-year-old boy. Warren allegedly arranged to meet the boy at a location in Ogden and sent messages with explicit sexual details about his plans.

However, the person Warren was in communication with was actually an undercover agent from the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force. Officers arrested Warren when he arrived at the meeting.

“Warren elected to make a statement during his interview with law enforcement,” according to the PC statement. “Warren stated that his intent in meeting with the agent’s online persona was to engage in sexual activity.”