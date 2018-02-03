× American Fork man arrested, police seize 875 doses of LSD

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — An American Fork man faces charges of possession with the intent to distribute after a traffic stop for speeding led to the discovery of more than 800 doses of LSD.

According to a statement of probable cause, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on January 22 but the driver fled at high speeds and the pursuit was terminated.

Police later located the suspect in the Highland area and identified him as Skyler Strasburg of American Fork. Police found a black backpack at a residence near the area where Strasburg was apprehended, and they said surveillance footage shows the man at the residence with the backpack shortly before his arrest.

Inside the bag officers found several envelopes which together “contained 875 LSD blotted paper stamps,” according to the PC statement.

Police say that Strasburg told them he had the backpack in his possession but denied knowing the envelopes contained hits of LSD. He told police someone approached him outside of his apartment complex and gave him money to mail the envelopes, but Strasburg was “unable to provide any further information of the unknown male.”

Strasburg was booked into the Utah County Jail and faces one count of possession with the intent to distribute as a second-degree felony.