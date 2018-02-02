× Woman unharmed, dog rescued in Millcreek house fire

MILLCREEK, Utah – Fire crews are investigating what sparked a house fire in Millcreek.

Firefighters were called to a home near 4600 S. Deer Creek Rd. at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

Neighbors told firefighters the woman living in the home tried to go back inside to rescue her dog.

They said they had to hold her back to keep her from getting hurt.

Fire crews said piles of belongings inside the home made it hard for them to reach the source of the fire.

“Just a lot of stuff, a lot of belongings in there that are piled, they say about chest-high, so it’s just making it really difficult for us to get around and maneuver throughout the house,” Battalion Chief Duane Woolsey said.

Firefighters were able to save the dog.

The woman was not injured.

Authorities said most of the fire damage is in a bedroom.

Fire investigators are searching for what sparked the flames.