Wanted with Scott McKane: Several theft cases and a liquor store burglary

In this week's first case, police in Provo are looking for a suspect in a package theft that occurred January 11 at 1047 West and 1150 South in Provo. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call Det. Stowe at 801-852-6343.

In South Jordan, police are searching for a package thief as well. Anyone who recognizes the man in that footage should call police dispatch at 801-840-4000.

Police in Orem are looking for two suspects who stole some music equipment. Orem PD's non emergency dispatch can be reached at 801-229-7070.

In our fourth case, the FBI is working to locate Noel Herrera, who is wanted for drug distribution charges out of Montana but who has ties to Utah. The man is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 801-579-1400.

In Roosevelt, police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Utah State Liquor store on December 15, 2017. Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call the Roosevelt Police Department at 435-722-2330.