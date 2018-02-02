Up your game day food with Chedda Burger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nick Watts from Chedda Burger shows us two delicious dishes perfect for the weekend.

Recipe 1: Hey Girl Hey Burger

1 oz of balsamic reduction mayo

Green leaf lettuce

2.5 ones of lobster mix

Brie cheese

Red wine marinated patty

Lobster mix

1 pound of cooked lobster cut into bite sized chunks

1/3 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

¼ cup finely chopped celery (use tender inner stalks)

1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley

2 teaspoons green tops from a scallion, minced fine

1 dash Sriracha hot sauce--

Toast bun. Cook patty. Place cheese on patty. Once cooked place on bottom bun. Take lobster mix and place on burger then top with green leaf lettuce.. then place mayo on top bun..

Recipe 2: Comfort Kid Salad

7oz of Brussels sprouts

1.5 oz of shredded cheese

3 oz shredded pork

1 oz bbq sauce

One egg

1oz of sriracha mayo .

Fry Brussels in oil at 350 for 2:00 min

Tossed cheese into Brussels once out of fries. Take pork and sauce and mix together and place in top of brussels sprouts. Cook egg till white are cooked place on top of pork.. then take Sriracha mayo a place all over Brussels and pork.