Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

2 Eggs at room temp

¼ cup pecorino romano cheese

¼ cup parmesan reggiano cheese

1 lbs of spaghetti

¼ extra virgin olive oil

¼ lbs of cubed pancetta

2 cloves of garlic finely chopped

½ cup dry white wine

Salt and pepper

Flat leaf Italian parsley finely chopped

Directions

Bring a large pot of water to boil. Break the eggs and whisk the eggs and add both cheeses into the egg mixture. Salt the water and cook the pasta until al dente for approx 7-9 min.

In a large frying pan warm the olive oil and add the pancetta and saute until it becomes crisp, approx 4 min. Add the garlic with about 1 min left of cooking time for the pancetta. Add the white wine and reduce by half.

Drain the cooked pasta but leave a touch of warm water in a bowl toss the pasta and egg plus cheese mixture together. Add the pancetta with the juices and some salt and pepper. Mix with parsley. The eggs should coat the pasta but should not turn to scrambled eggs. Season and add more cheese if required.

Sponsor: Duerden's Appliance & Mattress