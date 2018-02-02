× Midway Ice Castles to close Sunday; may reopen next weekend

MIDWAY, Utah — Midway Ice Castles will be closing on Sunday due to warm weather.

“It’s been a warm winter, which has made it difficult to sustain the ice,” explained Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis in a statement sent to FOX 13. “We will assess the temperatures this week and if it becomes cool enough to provide guests with the same high-quality experience they expect and deserve, we may reopen next weekend. Unfortunately, this has been a very warm winter. We’ll adjust our plans as the weather allows.”

The Ice Castles will be open with extended hours on Friday and Saturday to accommodate as many visitors as possible before closing. The attraction will be open until midnight on both days.

The Utah-based company also has Ice Castle attractions in Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Alberta and Manitoba.