Therapist Kathy Kinghorn tells us about three solutions for dealing with Seasonal Affective Disorder. Watch the segment to see how they work. You can get more information here.
Do you suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder? Here are three solutions that don’t require medication
-
Don’t let the winter blues get you down this holiday season
-
Natural Approaches for Beating the Winter Blues
-
WHO to recognize gaming disorder as mental health condition in 2018
-
Vessel Kitchen’s Famous Hash Hash Bowl
-
Keeping organized during the hectic holiday season
-
-
Utah sees lots of snow as weekend winter storm surges through
-
Frying a turkey this Thanksgiving? Here are a few tips
-
Digestive Problems—What your symptoms could be telling you
-
HealthFix: Adult ADHD
-
Utah flu season off to a slow start
-
-
‘Quiet Santa’ helps children with special needs enjoy the holidays
-
St. George couple is raising 8 service dogs from puppyhood to certification; volunteers needed
-
Solutions to find workout time in a busy mom’s schedule