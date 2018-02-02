DEA raids Daybreak home with ties to prescription pill operation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah -- DEA agents raided a home in Daybreak Friday, where a prescription pill operation was allegedly underway.

More than a dozen agents stormed a home near 10880 South Indigo Sky Way in the Daybreak area of South Jordan just after 8 a.m. Friday.

Neighbors say they saw undercover cops and K9 units coming and going from the home. The DEA says the raid is tied to a prescription pill operation, but no further details were immediately available.

Neighbors say the family renting the home has been there for about a year and mostly kept to themselves. Fox 13's Kiersten Nunez has more on the story, see the video above for her report.