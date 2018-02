Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City restaurant has put up a new landmark that calls back to a similar one that was taken down decades ago.

Lofte's Bar and Grill, at 2106 W North Temple, has a Cessna plane mounted on top of an 18-foot pole outside the restaurant - not unlike the plane that used to decorate the roof of the Evans Welding building next door.

FOX 13's Big Budah visited with Lofte himself.