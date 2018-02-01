Wear red to help fight heart disease in women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may not know this, but according to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds in the United States.

This Friday, February 2, is national Go Red for Women Day. On this day, it's encouraged to wear red to not only advocate for more research and action to be taken towards women's health, but also in honor of those who have been affected by this terrible disease.

Three women, Suzanne Winchester, Claire Larson and Madison Watterson are all heart survivors and shared their remarkable stories with us today, and why it's so important to Go Red on National Wear Red Day. Check out the video above to hear their stories.

For more information or to donate, visit www.goredforwomen.org