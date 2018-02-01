Police reports reveal events leading up to triple deadly shooting in Sandy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- The Sandy Police Department has released police reports revealing what happened in the days leading up to a shooting that resulted in three deaths.

The report states before Jeremy Patterson shot Memorez Rackley, her children and then himself, he told multiple people of his plans to kill them all.

"We all wish we could have done more. Even if you were one of the bystanders that witnessed it. Everybody’s heart was torn out in this case," said Sgt. Jason Nielsen with Sandy Police Department.

On June 6, 2017, emergency crews swarmed a Sandy neighborhood along Alta Canyon Drive. Initial reports discussed the incident of the shooting, with only Rackley's son Myles surviving.

New information revealed Patterson's dark intentions prior to June 6.

On June 1, Memorez Rackley ended her 6-month relationship with Jeremy Patterson.

On June 2, Rackley was at a nail salon with her 6-year-old son, Jase, when Patterson showed up to confront her. He followed them both out to the parking lot and threatened them, telling Jase: "I'm going to kill you." He then followed the two in his truck and tried to run them off the road. He told Rackley he would kill her if she went to police, the report stated.

Later that day, Patterson posted nude revenge photos of Rackley on her son's soccer team Instagram page, then texted her a picture of her children, threatening them in the message.

On June 3, Rackley called 911 and talked with an officer about the stalking and threats, but declined assistance.

At 8:44 that same morning, Patterson texted a mutual friend stating Rackley broke up with him. He said he left town and was staying in Boise, Idaho because he would "do more damage" if he stayed near her in Salt Lake.

At 11:30 a.m., Rackley texted that same friend telling him of Patterson's threats. The friend "highly suggests" she obtain a protective order.

Later that day, after speaking with officers again, Rackley asked officers to tell Patterson to stay away from her.

On June 5, Patterson tells his sister and mother his is going to kill Rackley, her children, then himself. His family is not concerned and said Patterson "says dark things sometimes."

At 7:45 p.m. that same day, Patterson texted a female friend and tells her he broke up with Rackley, and he wants to kill her. This friend advises Patterson to check himself into a hospital.

On June 6, the morning of the shooting, Patterson texted Rackley apologizing. Patterson also texted his brother asking if he wants to help hunt down Rackley and kill her. His brother said he does not want to get involved and tried to reason with Patterson.

Meanwhile, Rackley met with legal aid to talk about filing a protective order.

At 12:29 p.m., the female friend from the previous day called Draper Police to make a report about Patterson's texts. The message she leaves for police is too vague, however, and when they call her to follow up to determine which Jeremy Patterson she is referring to, she does not answer the phone.

At 3:30 p.m. Patterson parked his truck on Alta Canyon Drive and tried to grab Rackley in the crosswalk as she is in the middle of picking her kids up from school.

Five minutes later, Rackley walked up to another person's car and asked to put her sons in the vehicle "for safety." Rackley tried to get in, but Patterson grabbed her. When he walked back to his truck, Rackley and the unidentified person both call 911 .

Patterson drove up and hit this vehicle, then drove further and blocked the road with his truck. He then got out of his truck and shot directly at the car Rackley and her children were in. He walked up to Rackley's side of the car and shot her at point blank range below the ear. He then fired through the rear passenger window, hitting her sons Myles and Jase. Patterson then put the gun to his own head and pulled the trigger.

FOX 13 asked Sgt. Nielsen why they could not do more when Rackley called them numerous times.

“We can’t force people to seek help if they don’t want it," he explained. "We gave her advice and different ideas as far as leaving or seeking for some time of protective order or civil stalking injunction,” he added.

The two were not technically in a situation that would deem the incidents "domestic violence" so police could not intervene unless Rackley wanted them to.

Nielsen said the department hopes in the future the public will immediately call police when they have a concern about a possibly violent situation.

“An overabundance of caution is better than not seeking help at all. We want people to step forward. We can’t read people’s minds. We can’t assume what they’re going through. We have to be told what they’re going through so that we can offer the proper resources or that we can take the proper actions to help these individuals out," he said.