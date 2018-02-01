Murray police search for suspects who stole donations from Humane Society

MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is looking to the public to identify two people who stole donations from the Utah Humane Society.

The two suspects, a man and a woman, stole $140 in donations from the Humane Society just after 5:30 p.m. on January 31.

The man is described as being white and 5’8″ tall. He was last seen wearing a blue and black jacket, as well as a DC ball-cap, according to police.

Police said the woman, is also white, 5’7″ tall with blonde hair. She was seen wearing a purple hoodie.

If you have information on the suspects, police ask that you contact Detective Hadley at 801-264-2688, or call dispatch at 801-840-4000. Police ask that you reference case number, 18c002137. You may also contact them via Facebook.