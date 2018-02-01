× LDS church announces adjustments of 19 missions, creation of 5 new missions

SALT LAKE CITY – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it is adjusting the number of its 421 missions to “better fit the needs of each region of the world.”

The LDS church said it will realign boundaries for 19 missions and create five new missions which will leave the church with 407 missions.

The following missions will open July 2018:

Brazil Rio de Janeiro South

Cote d’Ivoire Yamoussoukro

Nigeria Ibadan

Philippines Cabanatuan

Zimbabwe Bulawayo

The Church will realign the boundaries for the following 19 missions in July 2018 and merge them with adjoining missions:

Australia Sydney North

Bulgaria Sofia

California Modesto

California San Fernando

England London South

Greece Athens

Illinois Chicago West

México Ciudad Obregón

México Reynosa

Mississippi Jackson

New York New York South

Ohio Cleveland

Portugal Porto

România/Moldova

Russia Samara

Spain Málaga

Ukraine L’viv

Utah Logan

Washington Federal Way

Click here to get complete details from MormonNewsroom.org.