LDS church announces adjustments of 19 missions, creation of 5 new missions
SALT LAKE CITY – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it is adjusting the number of its 421 missions to “better fit the needs of each region of the world.”
The LDS church said it will realign boundaries for 19 missions and create five new missions which will leave the church with 407 missions.
The following missions will open July 2018:
- Brazil Rio de Janeiro South
- Cote d’Ivoire Yamoussoukro
- Nigeria Ibadan
- Philippines Cabanatuan
- Zimbabwe Bulawayo
The Church will realign the boundaries for the following 19 missions in July 2018 and merge them with adjoining missions:
- Australia Sydney North
- Bulgaria Sofia
- California Modesto
- California San Fernando
- England London South
- Greece Athens
- Illinois Chicago West
- México Ciudad Obregón
- México Reynosa
- Mississippi Jackson
- New York New York South
- Ohio Cleveland
- Portugal Porto
- România/Moldova
- Russia Samara
- Spain Málaga
- Ukraine L’viv
- Utah Logan
- Washington Federal Way