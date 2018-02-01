× Former Granite School District bus driver accused of groping 16-year-old student

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – A Granite School District bus driver has been arrested for allegedly groping a 16-year-old student.

School district officials said the bus driver, 21-year-old August Shell, is under investigation for sexual battery of the 16-year-old male student.

Officials said Shell was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Wednesday and has since resigned.

Authorities said Shell completed his morning route Jan. 31 at about 9 a.m. and pulled over near 1332 W. 4800 S. in Taylorsville.

He approached a 16-year-old male Taylorsville High student who was walking to school and allegedly groped the teen.

The district said it hired Shell as a substitute driver Nov. 27, 2017.

According to the Granite School District, “there is no information that he has inappropriately approached any other students at this time.”

However, law enforcement and the school district said they concerned Shell may have approached other teens and in the interest of student safety, have reached out to parents.

Authorities said they would like to hear from anyone who may have information in this case.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual violence, help is available here or at 1-888-421-1100.