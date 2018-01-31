Recipe: Beer Batter Avocado Fries and Pork Sliders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beer Batter Avocado Fries

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Serves 4

Ingredients:

Canola oil, for frying

Fries

¾ cup all-purpose flour, divided

1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and sliced into ¼-inch-thick pieces

1 tsp onion powder

1½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

1 Tbsp hot sauce

½ cup beer

Dipping Sauce

¾ cup Harmons ranch dip

1-2 Tbsp Sriracha hot sauce

Instructions:

Heat 2 inches of oil in a heavy bottomed pot over medium-high heat to 375 degrees.

Spread ¼ cup of the all-purpose flour on a small baking sheet or plate. Lightly coat avocado slices in flour.

In a shallow bowl or rimmed plate, whisk together remaining flour, onion and garlic powders, salt and pepper. Add hot sauce and beer; mix until smooth.

Working in batches, add coated avocado to the batter, gently toss to coat. Carefully add batter coated avocado to the hot oil one at a time. Fry for about 1½-2 minutes or until golden.

Remove and let drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining avocado slices.

In a small bowl, combine the ranch dip and Sriracha. Serve with avocado slices.

Pork Sliders

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Makes 10-12 sliders

Ingredients:

Pork

One (1 ¼ lb) pork tenderloin, silverskin removed

½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup fresh orange zest

1 Tbsp fresh orange juice

1 Tbsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp rice vinegar

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

1 Tbsp minced garlic

Freshly ground black pepper

Slaw

¼ green cabbage, thinly sliced

¼ red cabbage, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp seasoned rice vinegar

1 tsp sesame oil

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

4 green onions, thinly sliced

Sliders

12 small rolls, such as ranch or potato, sliced

Instructions:

To make the pork, in a large resealable plastic bag, add the pork, soy sauce, orange zest and juice, sesame oil, rice vinegar, brown sugar, ginger, garlic and black pepper. Seal and mix to combine. Let marinate, refrigerated and tossing occasionally, for 2 or up to 4 hours.

In a medium bowl, combine the cabbages, vinegar, oil, salt, pepper, and green onions. Let flavors blend, stirring occasionally, about 20 minutes.

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone mat.

Remove pork from marinade and place on baking sheet. Place in oven and cook until an instant-read thermometer registers 145 degrees, about 35 min. Remove from the oven and let rest, 5-8 min.

Meanwhile, transfer the marinade to a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low and let boil until reduced by half. Pour over resting marinade. Cut into thin slices.

Place the rolls on the rimmed baking sheet, cut sides up and place in the oven to toast, about 8 min.

Remove from the oven. Assemble each roll with slices of pork and a tangle of slaw.