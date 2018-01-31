× Police respond after shots fired at Salt Lake City hotel

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating Wednesday after they responded to reports of a fight and found evidence of a shooting at a hotel in Salt Lake City.

Lt. Victor Siebeneck of SLC PD said they were called to the Ramada Inn at 1659 West North Temple shortly after 6 p.m. on a report of a fight.

More calls came in shortly after reporting that shots were fired.

Police arrived at the hotel and didn’t find any suspects or victims, but they located a room with multiple bullet holes through its plate-glass windows. Officers located two separate sets of shell casings, indicating two different firearms were discharged.

Police are not sure how many people were involved, and they did not find any evidence at the scene that would indicate there were injuries in connection with the shooting.

Officers hope surveillance footage from the hotel will provide more answers about what happened.

