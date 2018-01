× Mayor Biskupski to deliver State of the City address

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mayor of Salt Lake City will give the annual State of the City address Wednesday.

Mayor Jackie Biskupski will address the major challenges and opportunities facing the Capitol city.

She is expected to include updates on affordable housing, transit, infrastructure and public safety.

The State of the State address will begin at about 6:30 p.m. at the Horizonte Instruction and Training Center.